Fatal early morning crash in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a fatal crash in Bradenton on Monday morning.
FHP said the incident happened near Caruso Road and 53rd Avenue East and was reported to officials shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.
As of 9:30 a.m., all roads in the area are clear.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
