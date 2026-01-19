Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal early morning crash in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a fatal crash in Bradenton on Monday morning.

FHP said the incident happened near Caruso Road and 53rd Avenue East and was reported to officials shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.

As of 9:30 a.m., all roads in the area are clear.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

