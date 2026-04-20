Man found dead on I-75 in Manatee Co., death investigation underway: FHP

MANATEE CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Interstate 75.
FHP said the 64-year-old Sarasota man was found dead on I-75 underneath/near the I-275 overpass.
The report said next of kin is pending and officials are actively investigating.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available
Some Moms for Liberty leaders resign, claiming group’s focus has shifted
Original chapter chairs say the parental rights group is plagued by infighting and has abandoned grassroots education issues for politics and money.
'I feel like we were used': Some Moms for Liberty leaders resign, claiming group’s focus has shifted