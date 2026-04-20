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Man found dead on I-75 in Manatee Co., death investigation underway: FHP

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MANATEE CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Interstate 75.

FHP said the 64-year-old Sarasota man was found dead on I-75 underneath/near the I-275 overpass.

The report said next of kin is pending and officials are actively investigating.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available

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