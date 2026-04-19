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Motorcyclist dies in Manatee County crash with SUV: FHP

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MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving an SUV in Manatee County early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Around midnight, troopers said a 57-year-old Bradenton man was operating a motorcycle in the left eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 19, west of Hightower Road.

The man lost control of the motorcycle, entered the shoulder and overturned. The driver was ejected from the bike and landed in the road, according to a news release.

Soon after, a 39-year-old St. Petersburg man driving an SUV collided with the motorcyclist, who was lying on the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

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