Suspect wanted after armed robbery, shooting at Manatee County arcade: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for a suspect wanted in armed robbery that turned into a shooting at a Mega Arcade early Monday morning.

Detectives said the incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. on April 20, when an unknown masked suspect entered the Mega Arcade at 7321 U.S. 41 South (Tamiami Trail), demanding cash at gunpoint from customers inside.

MCSO said one customer refused the suspect's orders, as a struggle ensued with the suspect. The suspect shot the customer at close range multiple times, per MCSO.

The on-duty manager was able to get hold of a handgun from an office, firing a shot in the suspect’s direction, according to MCSO's report.

The suspect was not struck and fled the scene.

MCSO describes the suspect as a Black male about 6 feet tall.

If you have information related to the incident, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office urge you to contact officials at 941-747-3011. If you seek to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS or visit here.