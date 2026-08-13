Flock camera damaged in Sarasota: What you need to know about surveillance in your community

SARASOTA, Fla. —

A Flock camera near the intersection of Tuttle and Hibiscus was damaged and taken offline last week, prompting an investigation by the Sarasota Police Department — and raising questions about what surveillance technology is actually monitoring our streets.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the camera has been offline since August 7. Officers discovered the damage on August 10, finding both the solar panel and camera were damaged, police said. Police say they don't know how it happened, but the incident is being investigated as a crime. There are currently no suspects, according to the department.

It's the first Flock camera damaged in the City of Sarasota, which has 57 of the cameras deployed throughout the city, according to police.

What is a Flock Camera?

For homeowners Kassie Spielman and Melanie Peters, who live near the damaged camera, the incident came as a surprise — they didn't even know what a Flock camera was.

"No, I don't, I actually didn't even know what that type of camera," Spielman told Tampa Bay 28.

But a Flock camera has likely read their license plates multiple times without them knowing.

Safety and security expert Richard Kolko, a retired FBI special agent, explains that Flock cameras are more sophisticated than typical surveillance cameras.

"Flock cameras are simply a product name for a variety of license plate readers that exist out there. They are the newest ones, and like one of the big differences is they're using AI," Kolko said.

Unlike traditional security cameras, Flock cameras use automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology powered by artificial intelligence, according to Kolko. They don't just capture license plates — they can identify the make, model, color of a vehicle, and even distinguish dents or damage on cars, he said.

Not All Cameras Are the Same

Cameras are everywhere in our communities — at businesses, on front doors, in schools, and along our roadways. But they're not all created equal, according to law enforcement officials.

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) cameras, for example, don't record or store video footage at all, according to the agency's website. They stream live feeds used solely for monitoring traffic flow.

The Bradenton Police Department confirmed to Tampa Bay 28 they do not have Flock cameras. In a statement to Tampa Bay 28, BPD clarified that school speed zone cameras and city-owned CCTV cameras are also not Flock cameras.

"- FDOT traffic cameras aren't equipped with ALPR (automated license plate reader) technology and do not record. They are used for monitoring traffic flow," a BPD spokesperson wrote in an email.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office about their use of Flock cameras but and is still waiting to hear back.

How Law Enforcement Uses ALPR Technology

While Bradenton PD doesn't have its own Flock cameras, the department says partnering agencies with ALPR technology have been vital in solving crimes.

In January, BPD apprehended a homicide suspect within 25 minutes of a double shooting at a medical complex, according to a department news release. A witness wrote down the suspect's license plate and the direction he was driving. That information was shared with surrounding law enforcement agencies, helping determine he drove toward Palmetto, where he was pulled over and taken into custody, police said.

"While BPD does not have Flock cameras, partnering agencies have assisted in active criminal investigations in which ALPR information is vital," the department stated in an email to Tampa Bay 28.

ALPR data is also critical in Silver Alerts, which involve missing older adults or people with brain and memory problems like dementia or Alzheimer's disease who are driving a vehicle, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Privacy Concerns and Damage

Kolko says damage to Flock cameras has become a growing trend across the country.

"We've seen the vandalism of flock cameras rage across the country. People are upset by this when in reality they're tracked everywhere, whether it's a license plate reader camera, your cell phone, or all the security cameras throughout our cities everywhere," Kolko told Tampa Bay 28.

The reality, according to Kolko: "No matter where you go in America, chances of you being caught on camera are very high."

After learning about the camera near her home, Spielman said she'll be paying closer attention.

"I'm absolutely going to be paying more attention to where they are. Um, today, actually, I thought it was a light at my school, but it was a camera," she said.

Peters said she sees both sides of the issue.

"I think a little camera protection is good to catch somebody that did something bad, but if it's intrusive in the wrong way, then it's not really good," Peters told Tampa Bay 28.

Clearing Up Confusion

The Bradenton Police Department says there is widespread confusion in the community about what Flock cameras are and which cameras have license plate reading capabilities.

Many people mistakenly believe that most CCTV security cameras — which are present nearly everywhere these days — are Flock cameras, according to the department.

The Sarasota Police Department has not provided a timeline for when the damaged camera will be back online, according to a department spokesperson. The investigation remains active, police said.

Anyone with information about the damage is encouraged to contact the Sarasota Police Department.



Share Your Story with Haley

Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

Contact Haley Zarcone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.