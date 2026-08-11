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Bradenton police need help identifying victim of hit-and-run crash from Aug. 8

Video of victim of hit-and-run crash in Bradenton.
Attempt to identify victim in Bradenton hit-and-run
Bradenton police need help identifying victim of hit-and-run crash from Aug. 8
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BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said it needs help identifying the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on August 8 in the 1900 block of 14th Street West. The victim was walking a bicycle across the roadway when he was struck by a white Toyota 4Runner, according to a BPD social media post.

The driver left the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

BPD said on August 11, the victim remains in the hospital, but he is unable to speak and cannot be identified by his fingerprints.

BPD provided video of the victim moments before the crash.

Attempt to identify victim in Bradenton hit-and-run

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 20 to 30 years old.

The suspect, 34-year-old Lindsey Gore, was located and arrested. She was charged with hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury. Police also recovered the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the victim is urged to contact BPD at 941-932-9300.

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