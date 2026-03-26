Florida man known as 'The Monkey Whisperer' sentenced to prison for trafficking exotic wildlife: US Attorney

The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said Jimmy Hammonds, 62, of Parrish, has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for trafficking exotic animals.

Court documents said Hammonds ran a business called The Monkey Whisperer, LLC, and specialized in selling primates and other exotic animals.

He continued to run the business even while he was on federal probation for the same conduct.

The US Attorney said Hammonds connected with an undercover agent to discuss potential wildlife sales. Hammonds agreed to sell the agent who had common marmosets for $7,400.

Hammonds was forced to surrender his ownership of 67 animals, including primate species, muntjac deer, lemurs, kangaroos, wallabies, and otters.

As a result of this prosecution, Hammonds surrendered his ownership of 67 animals, including numerous primate species, muntjac deer, lemurs, kangaroos, wallabies, and otters.

Hammonds pleaded guilty on October 23. The US Attorney said the court ordered Hammonds to pay a $60,000 fine to benefit the Lacey Act Reward Fund and placed a ban on Hammonds from possessing, breeding, selling, transporting, or exhibiting any wildlife.