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Bradenton police officer involved in domestic battery incident fired

Quinlyn Parnau
Bradenton Police Department Annual Report
Quinlyn Parnau
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BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said it has terminated the employment of a patrol officer after a domestic violence incident.

Quinlyn Parnau, 29, is charged with domestic battery and burglary in an off-duty incident on May 6 in Manatee County.

BPD said Parnau has been with the agency since 2020.

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2 kids, mother and grandmother killed; investigation underway: Plant City police

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