Bradenton police officer involved in domestic battery incident fired

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said it has terminated the employment of a patrol officer after a domestic violence incident.
Quinlyn Parnau, 29, is charged with domestic battery and burglary in an off-duty incident on May 6 in Manatee County.
BPD said Parnau has been with the agency since 2020.
2 children, mother and grandmother killed; shooting investigation underway: Plant City police
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Julie Salomone spoke to neighbors after Plant City police found two children, their mother and grandmother dead.
2 kids, mother and grandmother killed; investigation underway: Plant City police