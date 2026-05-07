Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on US 41 in Manatee County: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old man from Palmetto was struck and killed by a vehicle on US 41 in Manatee County early Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of US 41 and Scale Avenue.

Troopers said a 27-year-old Sarasota woman was driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade southbound in the right lane when the front right of her vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was walking on the west shoulder near the white edge line. The man died at the scene.