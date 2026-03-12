Florida Supreme Court denies final death row appeal of killer of Denise Amber Lee in North Port

TAMPA, Fla. — Michael King, the man convicted of abducting, raping and killing a woman in North Port 18 years ago, has lost his appeal to be removed from death row.

King was sentenced to death for the 2008 murder of Denise Amber Lee. In January 2008, King abducted Lee from her home and brought her to his home where he raped her. King then put Lee back into his car and went to get supplies to kill her.

While Lee in King's car she was able to call 911 using King's phone. A witness who was driving next to King said she heard screams coming from King's car and also called 911. Those 911 calls became important to the case and to the 911 system in Florida.

King took Lee to a construction site where he shot her and buried her.

King was convicted of first-degree murder, involuntary sexual battery, and kidnapping. The jury recommended he be sentenced to death and the court agreed.

In 2013, King filed a motion to be relieved from the death penalty but was unsuccessful. He tried again in 2014 under a different case but was unsuccessful again.

On February 13, 2026, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant for the execution of King to be scheduled for March 17, 2026. On Feb. 22, 2026, King filed another motion to be relieved from the death penalty. The court has once again denied his request.

King will be sentenced to death on March 17, 2026.

