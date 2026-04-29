Woman killed in crash with semi truck on US 41 in Bradenton: FHP

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman from Ruskin died after her car collided with a semi truck on US 41 in Bradenton.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the woman was driving north in the right lane near Scale Avenue Tuesday evening when she struck the rear of the semi’s trailer.

Troopers said the truck slowed for a railroad crossing, and another vehicle abruptly changed lanes to avoid stopping, but the woman failed to slow down.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi truck driver, a 53-year-old man from Bradenton, was not injured.