Detectives investigating shooting in Sarasota County: SCSO

NOKOMIS, Fla. — Detectives are investigating reports of a shooting in Nokomis Friday night, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

Around 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to the Talon Preserve neighborhood in Nokomis for a report of a shooting, according to a news release.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Section were on the scene investigating as of Saturday morning, officials said.

At this time, there is no threat to the public, SCSO said.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).