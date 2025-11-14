Manatee County medical examiner confirms cause of death for Giovanni Pelletier

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The medical examiner's office in Manatee County released the autopsy report in the death investigation of 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office found Giovanni Pelletier off of I-75 and State Road 70 on Aug. 8, 2025, after he was reported missing.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was drowning, with the manner of death classified as accidental. A forensic examination found no evidence of trauma or injury.

Video evidence showed Pelletier was alone in the area where he was found, and examiners said no other person caused his death.