Sarasota Sheriff's Office investigating deputy-involved shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in investigating an officer-involving shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to a SCSO report, deputies responded to a report of a suicide attempt in the 6200 block of Cardigan Circle at about 12:39 a.m.

Upon arrival, they encountered a male suspect armed with a handgun.

A confrontation between the suspect and deputies resulted in the suspect being shot, the report stated.

He died at the scene.

No deputies were injured during the confrontation.

The Sheriff's Office Deputy-Involved Shooting Team is currently investigating the incident.

The SCSO will provide updates as more information becomes available.

