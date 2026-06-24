LIVE: Gov. DeSantis expected to sign bill in Bradenton, tightening guardrails on property-tax rates

BRADENTON, Fla. — As Florida’s property-tax fight intensifies, Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to sign a bill this afternoon that sets the rules of the road for how local governments could respond.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Forrest Saunders said Gov. DeSantis will hold a press conference in Bradenton at noon and is expected to sign the bill there.

Tampa Bay 28 will stream the press conference here and on our Facebook page.

Watch live at 12 p.m.

The Bill tightens limits on how much counties, cities and special districts can raise property-tax rates, generally tying them closer to the rolled-back rate. The rate meant to bring in roughly the same revenue as the year before.