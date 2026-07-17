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GT Bray Recreation Center in Bradenton offers summer camps for kids, meals included

The Bradenton rec center partners with the school district to keep kids active and fed all summer long.
GT Bray Recreation Center in Bradenton offers summer camps for kids, meals included
WFTS
GT Bray Recreation Center in Bradenton offers summer camps for kids, meals included
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BRADENTON, Fla. — GT Bray Recreation Center in Bradenton is helping working parents this summer with camps designed to keep local kids active and off their screens.

On Monday, July 6, we held our Listens Booth at the center, where parents raved about the summer camps available for their children.

The Manatee County facility is the county's premier sports hub, featuring a 50-meter Olympic-size pool and splash pad, 20 pickleball courts, tennis and volleyball courts, an indoor fitness center, and a skateboard park.

Crystal Scheerer, who runs the Community Engagement Division, said the center hosts camps for children throughout the summer.

"We partner with the school district. So, another perk of coming to these programs is you have free lunch and free snacks all summer, because they're here, and we keep the kids busy. It's kind of like a school schedule. They have all the extracurriculars, though, so reading, art, swimming, all the fun stuff really," Scheerer said.

Scheerer said many of the camp counselors are local teachers on their summer break.

“It’s a great window for people who have to go to work. Myself included,” she said. “I've been here a long time, and I get to see a lot of the community that I grew up with now coming in and bringing their kids.”

The Camps runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the rec center will also host major community events later in the year, including the Goblin Gathering in October and the Night Before Christmas in December.

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