Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to speak in Sarasota about ICE operations

Kristi Noem
Alex Brandon/AP
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the National Harbor, Feb. 23, 2024.
Kristi Noem
SARASOTA, Fla. — United States Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is set to hold a press conference in Sarasota on Monday morning.

A media advisory said she will discuss ICE operations and provide an update on the Trump administration's deportation efforts.

Noem is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 20.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

