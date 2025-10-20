Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to speak in Sarasota about ICE operations

SARASOTA, Fla. — United States Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is set to hold a press conference in Sarasota on Monday morning.
A media advisory said she will discuss ICE operations and provide an update on the Trump administration's deportation efforts.
Noem is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 20.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars
Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we’re finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.
Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars