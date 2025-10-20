Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to speak in Sarasota about ICE operations

SARASOTA, Fla. — United States Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is set to hold a press conference in Sarasota on Monday morning.

A media advisory said she will discuss ICE operations and provide an update on the Trump administration's deportation efforts.

Noem is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 20.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.