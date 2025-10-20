FDOT is looking for public input as they consider safety upgrades to intersections in Palmetto and Terra Ceia

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is asking for community input as it plans road improvements to intersections in Terra Ciea and Palmetto.

The effort is part of a broader initiative to enhance traffic safety in the area, with several intersections under review for possible upgrades.

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Keely McCormick visited Palmetto for our community show. Now as part of our Driving Tampa Bay Forward series, she is back speaking with residents and business owners about the changes they would like to see on the roads.

“They are just busy busy busy,” Jane Coffer said. Coffer has lived in Terra Ceia her whole life and she owns Zula’s Antiques.

She said safety upgrades are necessary and overdue.

“Just needs more safety features like maybe traffic lights or stop signs or even on the smaller roads speed bumps just stuff to slow people down,” Coffer said.

FDOT is evaluating multiple intersections across Palmetto and Terra Ceia. Proposed improvements include intersection upgrades, mid-block crossings and pedestrian hybrid beacons. These tools are designed to reduce crashes and improve safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

Rose McNeil owns Rosie’s Produce Market near Bayshore and U.S. 19. It is one of the intersections being considered and she says she has seen far too many close calls.

“I’ve had people almost rear end me and with my truck and they honk on the horn. They are not just me but my customers that come into my produce market almost get rear ended,” McNeil said.

She hopes intersection upgrades are added not just for her, but for her customers.

“It would be nice to have an intersection stop light or something right there on Bayshore,” McNeil said.

FDOT is holding a public meeting on Tuesday to gather feedback from the community. They are asking people to attend and share their concerns and input.

The meeting is Oct. 21st at the Manatee County Fairground from 5 p.m. to 6:30 pm. There will also be a virtual option. Click here for virtual option!

You can click here to send a comment about the project before Nov. 3rd.



