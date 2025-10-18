Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Thousands come out to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk in Sarasota

Kirk ceremony 4
kirk ceremony 3
Kirk tribute 2
Kirk ceremony 1
Posted
and last updated

SARASOTA, Fla. — More than 3,000 tickets had been reserved for the Charlie Kirk tribute on Saturday at Robarts Arena in Sarasota.

They included:

●     Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski
●     Former Trump Advisor KT McFarland
●     Congressman Greg Steube
●     Republican Party of Florida Chairman Evan Power
●     Next Florida Senate President Jim Boyd
●     Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson
●     Florida Rep. Fiona McFarland
●     Florida Rep. Danny Nix
●     County Commissioner Teresa Mast
●     Longboat Key Mayor Ken Schneier

Kirk was an American conservative political activist, entrepreneur and media personality.

He co-founded the conservative student organization Turning Point USA in 2012 and served as its executive director until his assassination on Sept. 10.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we’re finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.