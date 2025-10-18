Thousands come out to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — More than 3,000 tickets had been reserved for the Charlie Kirk tribute on Saturday at Robarts Arena in Sarasota.
They included:
● Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski
● Former Trump Advisor KT McFarland
● Congressman Greg Steube
● Republican Party of Florida Chairman Evan Power
● Next Florida Senate President Jim Boyd
● Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson
● Florida Rep. Fiona McFarland
● Florida Rep. Danny Nix
● County Commissioner Teresa Mast
● Longboat Key Mayor Ken Schneier
Kirk was an American conservative political activist, entrepreneur and media personality.
He co-founded the conservative student organization Turning Point USA in 2012 and served as its executive director until his assassination on Sept. 10.
Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars
Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we’re finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.