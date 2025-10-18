Officials investigating after person found dead in Sarasota home on Kingston Boulevard

SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) discovered a person dead inside a residence in the 3600 block of Kingston Boulevard on Oct. 18.
SCSO said they responded at about 10:39 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.
Deputies also said the death appeared to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
This is an ongoing investigation.
