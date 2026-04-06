Homicide investigation underway in Venice after man dies: City officials

VENICE, Fla. — The Venice City Manager’s Office said a homicide investigation is underway after a man died on Monday morning.

Officials said Venice police responded to a reported fight in the 200 block of South Grove Street at around 6 a.m. on April 6.

The report said upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the other involved party was detained and is currently being questioned by detectives as part of a homicide investigation.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to officials.