Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Homicide investigation underway in Venice after man dies: City officials

Covering_Sarasota.png
WFTS
Covering_Sarasota.png
Posted

VENICE, Fla. — The Venice City Manager’s Office said a homicide investigation is underway after a man died on Monday morning.

Officials said Venice police responded to a reported fight in the 200 block of South Grove Street at around 6 a.m. on April 6.

The report said upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the other involved party was detained and is currently being questioned by detectives as part of a homicide investigation.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to officials.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.