Human remains discovered by a construction worker in Sarasota County: SCSO

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a construction worker found partial human skeletal remains in a wooded lot off Leonard Reid Avenue in Sarasota on May 29.

SCSO said search-and-rescue crews were in the area over the weekend, searching for additional remains and evidence.

The medical examiner has not been able to determine the age, sex, manner of death, or how long the remains had been in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900.