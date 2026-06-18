Lanes closed after crash on Tamiami trail in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A crash on Tamiami Trail (US 41) in Sarasota County is causing significant traffic delays as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the crash happened near Glengary Street, prompting lane closures in the area.

Drivers are urged to avoid traveling south on Tamiami Trail from Bee Ridge Road to Proctor Road while crews work the scene.

At this time, the Sarasota Sheriff's Department is working the scene, and motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.