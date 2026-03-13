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Man sentenced to life after 2023 deadly armed robbery in Manatee County

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BRADENTON, Fla. — A man has been convicted of felony murder in the first degree and attempted robbery in connection with an armed robbery that left a victim dead in 2023.

A Manatee County jury convicted Tyreak Allen, along with seven other defendants, for robbing James Jackson, who was ultimately shot and killed, According to the State Attorney's Office (District 12).

Someone on scene caught the incident on video, which law enforcement obtained, helping them identify the suspects involved, per the court document.

Allen was arrested immediately after the crime and was in possession of a firearm that was forensically linked to shell casings at the scene, per the court document.

He was sentenced to life in prison on count one and a concurrent 20 years in prison on count two, according to officials.

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