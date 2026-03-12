Venice man arrested for 2025 fatal shooting: SCSO

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Vince man is in custody in connection to a 2025 fatal shooting, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced on Thursday.

SCSO said deputies arrested Hunter Bolin on March 11 for the crime.

According to SCSO's investigation, the shooting death happened in April of 2025 in the area of the 3900 block of South Tamiami Trail in Venice, between State Road 776 and Jacaranda Boulevard.

Bolin was booked in the Sarasota County Jail. He his being held without bond.

This is a developing story.