Man arrested after robbing Bradenton bank: MCSO

BRADENTON, FLA. — A man was arrested for a Bradenton bank robbery on Friday after telling a teller, “this is no joke, this is robbery,” authorities said.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested 60-year-old Joel Bales. Just before 11 a.m., Bales, 60, entered Wells Fargo bank at 2901 53rd Ave. E. in Bradenton.

He placed a bucket hat on the counter and said, “This is no joke, this is a robbery, give me all your money and no dye pack.”

The teller complied, handing over an undisclosed amount of cash. Bales fled the bank in a white van, traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 301.

During the investigation, detectives gained information about Bales and his vehicle, which was shared with the Sarasota Police Department.

Sarasota officers found the van in the 1700 block of Washington Blvd (U.S. 301) a short time later and held Bales until MCSO detectives arrived.

Detectives believe Bales acted alone and that no other suspects were involved. All the money was recovered.

Bales was charged with robbery and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.