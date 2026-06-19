Florida man accused of shooting stepson, striking deputy's vehicle: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said it has arrested a man accused of shooting at his stepson and striking a deputy's vehicle.

MCSO said deputies responded to a report of a 37-year-old man shot by his stepfather in the 5300 block of 16th Street West in Bradenton around noon on June 19. The man was shot multiple times after an argument.

When deputies arrived Mikey McGuire, 50, was fleeing the area in a vehicle and struck a deputy's vehicle as he sped away.

MCSO said deputies followed McGuire. He then crashed the vehicle near a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant on 53rd Avenue, took off running and was quickly arrested.

McGuire faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.