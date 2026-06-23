Nearly 16,000 feet of underground wiring cut and stolen in Sarasota County: Officials

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County said it will spend over $50,000 in repairs after thousands of feet of underground wiring were cut and stolen.

Sarasota County said 9,000 feet were taken on 17th Street and the repair cost will be around $45,000. On Bahia Vista Street, approximately 7,000 feet were stolen and will cost around $9,000 to repair.

Sarasota County said it is replacing the copper wire with no copper alternatives.

Residents can contact the non-emergency line at 941-316-1201 to report any damage discovered to any electrical infrastructure or pull boxes.