Florida man charged with murder after calling 911 to report he 'stabbed his wife': MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) announced Friday the arrest of a 39-year-old man who is charged with murder after calling 911 to report he "stabbed his wife."

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on April 9 in the 3700 block of 82nd Avenue Circle East in south Manatee County.

MCSO said Jesse Nicholas Jones' call to 911, deputies found 32-year-old Meaghan Bowler in a bathroom suffering from apparent stab wounds.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

MCSO said Jones was taken into custody without incident.

MCSO said they had two children under the age of two, who were also inside the home, but they were found unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing.