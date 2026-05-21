Man dies after crashing into support column on I-75 in Manatee: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a crash in Palmetto just after midnight.

FHP said a 25-year-old man from Orlando was driving on I-75, heading towards mile marker 228 in Manatee County at about 12:30 a.m. on May 21, when he failed to turn on a curve. He drove off the roadway and collided with a support column of the I-275 overpass.

FHP said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials are still investigating the crash.