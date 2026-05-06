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Man dies trying to fight Palmetto fire with garden house: NRFD

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PALMETTO, FLA — A man was found dead on Wednesday after trying to extinguish a camper fire in Palmetto, fire officials said.

According to North River Fire District (NRFD) officials, firefighters responded to a fire at 1104 39th St. E in Palmetto at about 12:45 a.m.

Units that first arrived found a converted camper on fire with some exposed brush burning.

Firefighters spoke with family members of the victim who said that he had gone into the camper to try and extinguish the blaze with a garden hose.

NRFD found the victim dead at the scene.

The fire was extinguished.

The State Fire Marshal along with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

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