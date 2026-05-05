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Wanted Bradenton man in fatal shooting now subject of $19,500 reward: MCSO

Maurice McCary
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Maurice McCary
Posted

BRADENTON, Fla. — Authorities are offering $19,500 for information leading to the arrest of a Bradenton man wanted in a March fatal shooting.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said 35-year-old Maurice McCary is wanted in the killing of 27-year-old Jamari Murray-Barnes and the wounding of 22-year-old De’Ryan Lopez on March 8. The Florida Sheriff’s Association has added $5,000 to the reward total, bringing contributions from multiple organizations to nearly $20,000.

Tips must be submitted through Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 or manateecrimestoppers.com to be eligible for most rewards.

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