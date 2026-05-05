Wanted Bradenton man in fatal shooting now subject of $19,500 reward: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — Authorities are offering $19,500 for information leading to the arrest of a Bradenton man wanted in a March fatal shooting.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said 35-year-old Maurice McCary is wanted in the killing of 27-year-old Jamari Murray-Barnes and the wounding of 22-year-old De’Ryan Lopez on March 8. The Florida Sheriff’s Association has added $5,000 to the reward total, bringing contributions from multiple organizations to nearly $20,000.

Tips must be submitted through Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 or manateecrimestoppers.com to be eligible for most rewards.

Tampa Bay 28 Mugshot Policy When a mugshot is used

If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest. Using previous mugshots

Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021