Sarasota police investigating crash that killed bicyclist: SPD

SARASOTA CO., Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said it is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead on Saturday night.

SPD said officers responded to a crash involving a bicyclist at the intersection of U.S. 301 and 21st Street at around 8:30 p.m. on May 2.

The bicyclist, a 51-year-old man from Sarasota, was riding westbound across U.S. 301, not in a crosswalk and not wearing a helmet, per the report.

The report said at the same time, an SUV, driven by a 41-year-old woman from Sarasota, was driving northbound on U.S. 301.

The SUV collided with the bicyclist, who police said died at the scene from his injuries.

SPD said the SUV driver remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation, which remains ongoing.