Suspected vehicle and driver located after fatal hit-and-run in Bradenton: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said it has located the suspected vehicle and driver behind a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

BPD said the incident happened at around 1 p.m. on May 1 in the 5600 block of 11th Avenue West.

Bradenton Police Department

The suspect's vehicle is described as "an older gold sedan, possibly a Honda Accord."

BPD urges anyone with information about the car to call 911.

Bradenton Police Department

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.