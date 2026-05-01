Suspected vehicle and driver located after fatal hit-and-run in Bradenton: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said it has located the suspected vehicle and driver behind a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
BPD said the incident happened at around 1 p.m. on May 1 in the 5600 block of 11th Avenue West.
The suspect's vehicle is described as "an older gold sedan, possibly a Honda Accord."
BPD urges anyone with information about the car to call 911.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
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