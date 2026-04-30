Probationary Sarasota officer arrested, accused of battery on teen: SPD

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Sarasota probationary police officer has been arrested and fired after being accused of battery on a 16-year-old girl.

The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said 38-year-old Gabriel Ornellas-Victorio was arrested on Thursday for charges of "simple battery for intentionally touching or striking another person against the will of the other."

An internal investigation began after a complaint about his off-duty behavior was filed with the agency, officers said. While on administrative leave starting April 2, a separate complaint prompted a criminal investigation.

Based on probable cause found during that investigation, Ornellas-Victorio was terminated on Thursday.

Ornellas-Victorio is being held at the Sarasota County Jail. He had been with the agency for over a year. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067.