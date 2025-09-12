Man found injured in shooting near Central Avenue in Sarasota, 3 in custody: SPD

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said it has three people in custody and a man is in the hospital after a shooting.

SPD said the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Watts Way just before 6 p.m. Friday.

The victim, who was an adult male driver, was found near First Street and Central Avenue and was transported to the hospital for injuries.

Three people are in custody and are being interviewed, SPD said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid travel on Central Avenue as police continue the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6070.