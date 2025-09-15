Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man wakes up in passenger seat of truck sunken in water: Bradenton police

Bradenton Police Department
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said a man reported waking up in a vehicle that was in the water.

Police said the 23-year-old man went into a gas station around 3 a.m. on Sept. 14 and said he had woken up in the passenger seat of a pickup truck, which was in the water at the SR-64 boat ramp.

Officers said they found the truck, confirmed no one else was inside, and determined it belonged to the man who made the report, who was taken to the hospital.

BPD said tire tracks indicated the truck departed the eastbound lanes of Manatee Ave., rolled down the embankment, and came to rest in the mangroves.

