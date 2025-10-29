Florida appeals court overturns 'Take Care of Maya' ruling against Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The District Court of Appeal of Florida, Second District, overturned the previous decision in the “Take Care of Maya” civil trial.

In November of 2023, a Sarasota County jury found Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital liable for all civil claims in the “Take Care of Maya” trial and preliminarily awarded the Kowalski family $211,451,174.

The Kowalski family’s legal fight gained national attention due to the Netflix documentary “Take Care of Maya.”

Johns Hopkins filed a motion to reverse the final judgment on claims that the trial court misinterpreted Florida Statute 39.203(1)(a) (immunity for good-faith reporting) and allowed evidence that should have been excluded from court arguments since it was protected from immunity. The court dismissed all counts and remanded for a new trial on a limited set of claims.

Johns Hopkins' legal representation forwarded this statement to Tampa Bay 28.

“After careful, rigorous review of the case and the law, the Second District Court of Appeals delivered a resounding opinion in support of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, vacating the full $213 million judgment. This opinion sends a clear and vital message to mandatory reporters in Florida and across the country that their duty to report suspicions of child abuse and, critically, their good faith participation in child protection activities remain protected. The facts and the law have always prioritized protecting children, the most vulnerable among us. We look forward to vigorously defending our doctors, nurses, and staff in a fair trial on the few remaining claims after rigorous and proper application of immunity. We thank the judges for their time and attention to this matter, and we appreciate that they understood what many did not: that a one-sided movie is no substitute for a fair judicial process.”

Tampa Bay 28 has contacted the attorney of Maya and Jack Kowalski and will update with a response when provided.

Read full appeal



Opinion - Disposition by Tampa Bay 28