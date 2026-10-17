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Man wounded in Sarasota shooting; SCSO investigating Gateway Avenue incident

Investigators say a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in the Gateway Avenue area.
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SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in the 6000 block of Gateway Avenue.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the shooting occurred at 12:44 a.m. and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

In an update, SCSO said a man arrived at a local hospital at 2:58 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his lower right leg.

SCSO determined the man was in the area when the shooting occurred, according to a news release.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Section is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).

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More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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