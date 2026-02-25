Manatee County commissioner Carol Ann Felts dies suddenly

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County officials confirmed Monday the sudden death of District 1 Commissioner Carol Ann Felts.

Felts served as a longtime advocate for residents, working to strengthen community ties and advance local initiatives. Commission Chair Tal Siddique said her dedication to public service was evident throughout her leadership.

The Manatee County Commission will honor Felts’ service and legacy at its regular meeting on March 3.