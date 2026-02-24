Manatee injured from cold rescued by police, wildlife officials: Venice PD

VENICE, Fla. — The Venice Police Department and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a manatee in distress over the weekend.

Police said when they arrived, they found an injured manatee exhibiting signs of cold stress, cuts, and visible scarring along its tail. FWC and Mote Marine staff were notified to assist with the rescue.

Marine units safely removed the manatee, and Mote Marine transported the manatee to ZooTampa for specialized rehab and recovery.