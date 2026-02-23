Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
49  WX Alerts
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

VIDEO: 2 rescued from burning home in Sarasota by police officers

Sarasota police body-worn cameras show them rushing into a burning Sarasota home on Friday to rescue people stuck inside.
VIDEO: 2 rescued from burning home in Sarasota by police officers
VIDEO: 2 rescued from burning home in Sarasota by police officers
Posted
and last updated

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota police officer's body-worn camera shows officers rushing into a burning Sarasota home on Friday to rescue people stuck inside.

Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said the fire started around 10 p.m. on Feb. 20 at a home located at the 2200 block of North Osprey Avenue.

Video from the Sarasota Police Department shows the officers running into the home to save a man and woman inside. You can hear the officer in the video yelling, "Get out, get out!" before helping them to safety.

Watch body-worn camera video

VIDEO: 2 rescued from burning home in Sarasota by police officers

Both people were able to get out of the home with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Wild excuses from drivers charged under FL’s new super speeder law

Florida drivers caught going more than 100 mph or 50 mph over the speed limit now face criminal charges under a new state law, which took effect in July, 2025.

Wild excuses from drivers charged under FL’s new super speeder law

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.