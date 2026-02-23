VIDEO: 2 rescued from burning home in Sarasota by police officers

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota police officer's body-worn camera shows officers rushing into a burning Sarasota home on Friday to rescue people stuck inside.
Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said the fire started around 10 p.m. on Feb. 20 at a home located at the 2200 block of North Osprey Avenue.
Video from the Sarasota Police Department shows the officers running into the home to save a man and woman inside. You can hear the officer in the video yelling, "Get out, get out!" before helping them to safety.
Watch body-worn camera video
Both people were able to get out of the home with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
