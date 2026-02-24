Palmetto officials approve curfew for minors under the age of 16

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Palmetto City Commission approved a curfew for minors under the age of 16 at a meeting on Monday, according to city officials.

The commission voted to adopt Manatee County’s Juvenile Curfew Ordinance, which incorporates Florida Statutes 877.20–877.25 by reference.

Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone broke down the new curfew after Manatee County Commissioners voted to approve the ordinance in November.

According to city documents, the purpose is to protect minors from harm and victimization, promote their safety and well-being, and reduce the amount of crime and violence they commit.

Curfew hours:



11:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. (Sunday–Thursday)

12:01 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. (Friday, Saturday, and legal holidays)

Minors who violate this curfew will receive a written warning for their first violation and additional violations result in a $50 civil fine, per the documents.

The city said the ordinance does not apply to a minor who is:



Accompanied by a parent or authorized adult

in an emergency

Traveling to/from work

returning from school, religious and civic events

Traveling to/from First Amendment–protected activities

On their own property or a neighbor’s with permission

Engaged in interstate travel

Attending an event at a theme park or entertainment complex

Commissioner Harold Smith cast the lone opposing vote on Feb. 23, per officials.

City officials said it will go into effect with the mayor's signature, which could happen as soon as Feb. 24.