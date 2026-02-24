Road block on Bee Ridge Road after vehicle crash with injuries in Sarasota: SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a section of Bee Ridge Road is shut down due to a vehicle crash with injuries on Tuesday.
SCSO said deputies are currently at the scene of a crash on Bee Ridge Road, near the intersection of Midland Road.
As of 1 p.m. on Feb. 24, Bee Ridge Road is shut down in the east direction between Midland Road and Worcester Road.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
