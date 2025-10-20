Dogs recovering after found malnourished, neglected in Bradenton: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — Five animals recovered from a home after being neglected are recovering and gaining weight police said.

On Friday, The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said a Bradenton couple was charged with multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty

An anonymous caller contacted police to report seeing dogs, which appeared to be skinny and underfed, at a home of Adriana O'Hara and Timothy Miller located at the 1800 block of 10th Avenue West. BPD said an officer went to the house to do a welfare check and O'Hara would let them inside.

On October 14, BPD said it executed a search warrant and seized five large-breed dogs. Each was confined to a crate without food or water.

A veterinarian determined the dogs had "clear signs of emaciation and chronic malnutrition, consistent with long-term neglect."

The dogs were removed from the home my animal services.

Monday, BPD went to check on the dogs and saw they are recovering well and putting on weight. The Great Dane mix and the black pit mix will be adoptable on a few weeks.

The cost of emergency treatment for the dogs was around $15,000. BPD said donations for the recovery effort can be done here. Specify "other" and include case number 2025-007478 or donate to bradentonbluefoundation.org