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Nearly 70 slot machines seized at 2 illegal gambling locations in Sarasota County: FGCC

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SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) said it worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to seize nearly 70 illegal slot machines at two illegal gambling locations.

Thirty-nine illegal slot machines were seized at the Bingo Palace located at 2029 South Tamiami Trail in Venice. 30 slot machines were seized at 4235 Clark Road in Sarasota, FGCC said.

Over $62,000 in cash was recovered from the devices.

Gambling machines are permitted only in legal gaming facilities, and legal slot machines are available in eight licensed establishments in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, as well as at certain facilities operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

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