'Who wants to slap him?': Teacher arrested for child abuse at Manatee County middle school, MCSO says

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) detectives arrested a sixth-grade teacher who is accused of telling a student to slap another student.

MCSO said Judith Clark, 64, was a teacher at Lee Middle School. According to investigators, on May 13, Clark repeatedly told a student to stop talking during class before asking the class, "Who wants to slap him?"

Witnesses in the class said when the student started talking again, Clark asked the question a second time. Students did not respond to the question either time. Clark is accused of then telling two students to close the blinds of the classroom window, and then directing another student to hit the victim.

MCSO said the student complied with Clark's request and gently slapped the victim across the face with an open hand.

During interviews with detectives, the 12-year-old student who slapped the victim said he was afraid of disobeying Clark's instruction.

As of the start of the investigation, school administrators removed Clark from the classroom.

MCSO arrested Clark on May 19 and charged her with child abuse without great bodily harm.