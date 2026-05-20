Sarasota man jailed for attempting to lure two girls into his vehicle: SPD

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said it has arrested a 67-year-old man who is accused of attempting to lure two girls into his vehicle.

Edward O’Neil of Sarasota is facing two third-degree felony charges of attempting to lure or entice a child under the age of 14.

The incident occurred on May 16, around 6 p.m., near S. Tamiami Trail and Bay Road.

Two girls, ages 12 and 13, were riding their bicycles on the sidewalk on Bay Road. SPD said O’Neil pulled up to the girls in the left turn lane and said he could give them a free ride.

The two girls continued to ride and O’Neil drove into a parking lot and again offered the girls a ride. SPD said witnesses saw him say, “Put your bikes in the back.” The witnesses said they would call 911.

O’Neil continued to offer the girls a ride and opened his door again. SPD said he then stopped his car across the street from the girls.

On May 18, O’Neil was arrested at a traffic stop. He is being held on no bond, SPD said.

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to contact Angela Cox at Angela.Cox@SarasotaFL.gov or call 941-263-6075.