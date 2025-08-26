Manatee County school board to vote on new superintendent this afternoon

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Families in Manatee County are patiently waiting to see who will lead the school district and their kids as superintendent.

Tampa Bay 28 has amplified your voices and concerns since earlier this year, when the board started to question the previous superintendent's ability to do the job. They ultimately terminated his contract without cause.

Dr. Laurie Breslin and Dr. Misty Mathis are the two final candidates in the running. Breslin is an internal candidate and currently serves as the Executive Director of Student Support and Family Engagement. Mathis comes from Nassau County, where she has been in her role as the Executive Director of Curriculum since 2021. It's essentially the assistant superintendent.

But if we take it back to 2023, we can explain how we got here. Dr. Jason Wysong was selected back then as superintendent to lead the district until at least the summer of 2026. Instead, the board put a sudden end to his contract earlier this year without cause. Some board members felt he wasn't a good fit.

“The communication problems began to manifest, things like sending the superintendent emails, which received no response," said Charlie Kennedy, from District 3.

Other board members felt differently.

“I still have absolute trust in what he’s doing, because I see his integrity and I see his heart," said Heather Felton, from District 1.

Ultimately, in a 3 to 2 vote, his contract was terminated. At the time, Wysong emotionally spoke to the board about the decision.

“I’m going to leave today with my head held high. I’ve done everything I’ve said I was going to do," said Wysong. "I’ve always put kids at the center of my decision, even when it doesn’t make adults happy.”

The decision took folks in the community off guard, too.

“I am really heartbroken. He didn’t deserve this," said Barbara Ehren.

The search for a new superintendent began a month later, but in the meantime, Kevin Chapman took over as interim superintendent. Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan sat down with him about the unanimous decision to place him in that role.

“Well, it's obviously an honor, and I'm humbled by it," Chapman said. "You know, to work for such a great school district and a great community here in Manatee County is a job of a lifetime, really.”

He talked about the increased enrollment this year, which is up to 55,000 students and counting. Two new schools opened this month to accommodate. He also mentioned a big change that students and teachers are dealing with this year.

"We are following recent legislation that passed, which, for the first time, bans the use of cell phones in classrooms," said Chapman. "Grades K through eight, cell phone use will not be allowed, even by a teacher. That's a statewide new law that we have to now implement across all our schools. So, that will take some time to adjust.”

Nearly a month into the new school year, board members will pick the next superintendent today. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m., and it's number 9.1 on the agenda. The decision follows several community feedback opportunities, including a meet and greet with candidates on Aug.18.

Once a candidate is selected, contract negotiations will begin and a final contract will be approved on Sept. 9.