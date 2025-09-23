Manatee Elementary School teacher arrested on possession of child porn charge: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A teacher at Manatee Elementary School was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography and possession of sexual activity with an animal.

Hillsborough County court records show Daniel Armando Munive Viruet was arrested with one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of possession of video/image of sexual activity with an animal.

Munive Viruet is employed as a teacher at Manatee Elementary, according to Hillsborough County arrest records.

Manatee Elementary School posted on social media that the employee had not been on campus since Monday and will have no further contact with students.